Arnold Schwarzenegger receives fully electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen

Austrian company Kreisel Electric upgraded Arnold Schwarzenegger's favourite Mercedes-Benz. The actor's gas-powered G-Wagen is now a fully electric vehicle.

To upgrade the vehicle, engineers of the company installed a 510-kilo, 80 kW/h battery with a power reserve of up to 300 kilometers.

The electric motor has the power of 490 hp and is able to accelerate the SUV to 183 km/h. The actor's upgraded Mercedes-Benz now accelerates to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, which is three seconds faster than the gasoline-powered version, representatives of the company said.

Schwarzenegger, who has been involved in public activities to combat climate change for several years already, arrived in Kitzbuehel for the new vehicle.

Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed the first test drive. This is an incredibly sporty car that wonderfully uses the advantages of an electric vehicle, he said.

Pravda.Ru