World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Chechen president's daughter Aishat Kadyrova showcases her fashion collection in Moscow

Society » Showbiz

Chechen President's daughter Aishat Kadyrova showcased her new collection of womenswear that she romantically called "Gem of the Mountains" on Tuesday, October 24, as part of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Russia.

Aishat Kadyrova, a daughter of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, chaired Firdaws fashion house in 2016. In addition to womenswear, Aishat produces a collection for children and perfumes.

Russia's well-known fashion designer Slava Zaitsev, socialites Olga Buzova and Alyona Vodonayeva, singers Valeria, Larisa Dolina, Timaty and other stars of the Russian pop industry attended the show of the Chechen fashion house. Many of them said that they would be willing to turn to more conservative outfits in their wardrobe. Even though many of the guests present are known as notorious individuals in Russia, they preferred to wear constrained outfits that covered their shoulders for the event.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov's wife Medni founded Firdaws fashion house in 2009. In 2012, the fashion house presented its collection in Dubai.

Pravda.Ru

Topics fashion chechnya ramzan kadyrov chechen president
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia gives 5,000 Kalashnikovs to Philippines for free
Planet Earth
Deadly Marburg Virus back in Africa
Asia
China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what?
Readers top
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
North Korea develops biological weapons
China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what?
Popular Commented Readers choice
Economics
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall

The new anti-aircraft missile systems of the S-500 will have a number of advantages. The S-500 is believed to be a universal anti-aircraft long-range and high-altitude missile interception system with an enhanced missile defense capability

Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Americas
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
Conflicts
North Korea develops biological weapons
Real life stories
First cat in space to be immortalised

A campaign to raise funds money for monument to the only cat that conquered space is gathering pace on the Internet. The feline, Félicette, flew into space on October 18, 1963

First cat in space to be immortalised
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Games
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Americas
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
Conflicts
North Korea develops biological weapons
Politics
Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism

In the near future, Russian lawmakers may introduce a new notion to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation - "propaganda of terrorism."

Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism
First cat in space to be immortalised
Real life stories
First cat in space to be immortalised
Columnists
Regional Implications of Iraq's Kurdish Independence Referendum
Crimes
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
Dmitriy Sudakov Russia gives 5,000 Kalashnikovs to Philippines for free Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Deadly Marburg Virus back in Africa Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Aidyn Mehtiyev Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy? Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
The West fears Russian weapons based on new physical principles
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Visit to Moscow: Tillerson takes secret offer for Putin
Russian special services detain Hizb ut-Tahrir members in Crimea
Twenty-year-old female student on a Lexus kills five pedestrians in Ukraine's Kharkov
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
First cat in space to be immortalised
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed