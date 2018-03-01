Women of Turkmenistan to receive $11 from President for International Women's Day

On March 8, women of Turkmenistan will receive 40 manats ($11) from President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in honour of the International Women's Day.

The present will be given to employed women of Turkmenistan who work at enterprises, institutions and organisations regardless of the form of ownership.

The document prescribes cash gifts should be given to women in a solemn atmosphere.

The presidential decree also covers female students, schoolgirls and children of preschool institutions.

The tradition to give women 40 manats for the holiday of March 8 on behalf of the head of state started in the era of the first president of Turkmenistan, Saparmurat Niyazov.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took office as President of Turkmenistan in 2007.

In September 2016, a new constitution was adopted in the country, which abolished the 70-year age limit for participation in the presidential election and extended the presidential term from five to seven years.

