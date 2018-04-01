Tightrope walker falls during circus show in Russia. Video

A tightrope walker fell off the rope during a circus show in Russia's Bratsk, the Irkutsk region.





The artist was performing unaided when something in the construction of the tightrope went wrong causing the artist to fall on the circus arena.

Luckily, the artist did not suffer serious injuries and was able to stand up on his feet. The artist, a member of Dovgalyuk Dynasty Circus, fell onto his hands and managed to protect his body. The show continued uninterrupted.

