Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia

01.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia. 60955.jpeg

In Novosibirsk, a local resident armed with an ax came to the monument to Nicholas II and damaged the monument on the night of August 1. The 32-year-old man came with a ladder. He climbed on top of it and axed the monument several times, the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The man was detained by patrolmen of the Russian Guards. The attacker's motives have not been named, nothing has been said about his mental state either.

The monument was unveiled on July 16 with the participation of Metropolitan Tikhon of Novosibirsk and Berdsk. After the monument was consecrated, a religious procession was held in the city.

Earlier, it was reported that construction workers found a capsule with a message to people of the future. The capsule was found in a wall of School No. 111 of Novosibirsk. The message should have been read 37 more years ago. The letter was written by Soviet schoolchildren from 1967-1968 to students of the 1980s.

The message was written in the year of the 50th anniversary of the Soviet power. In the message, Soviet schoolchildren promised to collect scrap metal for the construction of a tram, finish the equipment of a sports ground of the school, study the revolutionary past of the motherland and the life of Vladimir Lenin and his associates.

Photoc credit: Press service of Novosibirsk archdiocese

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Does Russia need monarchy?
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
In Serbia, a local resident made a video of unidentified flying objects in the sky over the city of Doni Milanovac
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
War! It's all out war, and nothing can call the pitbulls off of Trump, Putin, and Russia - other than the total defeat of those in the USA who are sending the attack dogs, the Deep State hell bent on...
Russia and Armenia create unified army Russia and Armenia create unified army

Video

Society

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers

Popular photos

World

Russia and Armenia create unified army
Russia and Armenia create unified army
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
USA can t accept loss of Syria
USA can't accept loss of Syria
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Qatar ready for war with neighbouring states
Qatar ready for war with neighbouring states
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service