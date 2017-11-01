Russian man takes legal action against prostitute who refused to satisfy him orally

In Yekaterinburg, a man went to police after a prostitute refused to satisfy him orally, reports E1.ru. The man, named only as Andrei, filed a police report about his misfortune to the municipal department of the Ministry for Internal Affairs.

The man invited a prostitute to Aist Hotel on Darwin Street on October 29. In his report, the man wrote that the prostitute took the money, but said that she would not satisfy the man orally. The photo of the report appeared on VK social network.

Law-enforcement officers said that the report was accepted.

According to the Russian law, prostitution is punishable with a fine up to 2,000 rubles ($35) under administrative clause 6.11 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation. Turning to services of prostitutes is not punishable in the Russian Federation.

Pravda.Ru