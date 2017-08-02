Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video

A video showing passenger aircraft struggling to land in gales at the airport of Melbourne, Australia was posted on YouTube.

The airplanes were landing as winds were blowing at 100 kilometers per hour. One can see the airplanes tilting in the air when landing.

All the planes, including of such airlines as Singapore Airlines (Singapore), Qantas (Australia), Cathay Pacific and China Airlines (China), landed successfully; none of the passengers were injured.

Due to the weather conditions, a number of flights bound for the Melbourne airport were delayed. In addition, about 800 homes were left without electricity because of the winds that uprooted trees and damaged several buildings.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru