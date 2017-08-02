In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse

Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

In St. Petersburg, court officers were amazed to find out that a man, whom they were supposed to evict from his flat, had not left his home since the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union, Interfax reports.

In the apartment, the officers found a thick layer of garbage that became the cause for the eviction.

The man was living in the flat with his wife. The woman suffers from a mental illness and regularly brings garbage from the street into the apartment. Her husband, a very exhausted man, was still holding the passport of a citizen of the USSR and had no passport of the Russian Federation.

Given the age and condition of the spouses, they had to be evicted in the presence of doctors. The man was taken to a hospital, while the woman was delivered to a psychiatric clinic.

Pravda.Ru