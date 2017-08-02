Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse

02.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse. 60965.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

In St. Petersburg, court officers were amazed to find out that a man, whom they were supposed to evict from his flat, had not left his home since the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union, Interfax reports.

In the apartment, the officers found a thick layer of garbage that became the cause for the eviction.

The man was living in the flat with his wife. The woman suffers from a mental illness and regularly brings garbage from the street into the apartment. Her husband, a very exhausted man, was still holding the passport of a citizen of the USSR and had no passport of the Russian Federation.

Given the age and condition of the spouses, they had to be evicted in the presence of doctors. The man was taken to a hospital, while the woman was delivered to a psychiatric clinic.

Pravda.Ru 

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
What will happen to Iraq after the Islamic State terrorist organization is defeated in Mosul? Unfortunately, there are too many things that exclude chances for peace to return to this war-torn country...
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
In Serbia, a local resident made a video of unidentified flying objects in the sky over the city of Doni Milanovac
Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots

Video

Society

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video

Popular photos

World

Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Russia and Armenia create unified army
Russia and Armenia create unified army
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
USA can t accept loss of Syria
USA can't accept loss of Syria
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service