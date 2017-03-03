Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later

03.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later. 59891.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

A Russian tourist that was lost in open off the coast of Thailand was found alive. Rescuers were searching for the man for the whole day on March 2 until a local fisherman found him. It turned out that the Russian man had spent a whole day in open water holding to a buoy.

On Thursday, March 2, the 49-year-old Russian together with three other tourists went on an excursion to Racha Noi Island not far from Phuket. The men were snorkeling when underwater currents suddenly dispersed the group. Three other tourists managed to call for help, whereas the four one was lost out of sight.

The rescued men reported the loss of their friend to the police.

Rescuers, Thai navy men and volunteers were looking for the Russian, named as Dmitry Somov, for the whole day. The search resumed at dawn. "A half an hour ago, police officers called me and said that they had found the body of the Russian tourist, and then, right during our conversation, the person who I was talking to screamed out loud - no, he is alive!" the head of the Consulate Office of the Russian Federation Embassy in Bangkok, Vladimir Sosnov said, RIA Novosti reports.

The consul expressed gratitude to everyone who took part in the rescue operation.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russia to close the sky over Crimea and Black Sea
Russia to close the sky over Crimea and Black Sea
The Russian Navy will deploy anti-aircraft Buk systems in the Crimea to protect ships and submarines of the Black Sea Fleet
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
US media stir up rumours about the poisoning of Russian diplomat Vitaly Churkin. Reportedly, there was poison found in the kidneys of Russia's late Ambassador to the UN
Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes' Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes'

Video

Society

Was Russia s Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Monica Bellucci: All men are assholes
Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes'
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
Ukraine officially introduces notion of person of indeterminate gender
Ukraine officially introduces notion of 'person of indeterminate gender'

Popular photos

World

USA s strategic nuclear forces get ready for war with Russia
USA's strategic nuclear forces get ready for war with Russia
Senator John McCain: Born to betray
Senator John McCain: Born to betray
US Senate admits Putin could take Russia from hell
US Senate admits Putin could take Russia from hell
Donald Trump humiliates US media yet again
Donald Trump humiliates US media yet again
Ukraine tears off and tramples EU flags. Video
Ukraine tears off and tramples EU flags. Video
Trump ready to slaughter ‘sacred US cows’
Trump ready to slaughter ‘sacred US cows’

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service