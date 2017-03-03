Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

A Russian tourist that was lost in open off the coast of Thailand was found alive. Rescuers were searching for the man for the whole day on March 2 until a local fisherman found him. It turned out that the Russian man had spent a whole day in open water holding to a buoy.

On Thursday, March 2, the 49-year-old Russian together with three other tourists went on an excursion to Racha Noi Island not far from Phuket. The men were snorkeling when underwater currents suddenly dispersed the group. Three other tourists managed to call for help, whereas the four one was lost out of sight.

The rescued men reported the loss of their friend to the police.

Rescuers, Thai navy men and volunteers were looking for the Russian, named as Dmitry Somov, for the whole day. The search resumed at dawn. "A half an hour ago, police officers called me and said that they had found the body of the Russian tourist, and then, right during our conversation, the person who I was talking to screamed out loud - no, he is alive!" the head of the Consulate Office of the Russian Federation Embassy in Bangkok, Vladimir Sosnov said, RIA Novosti reports.

The consul expressed gratitude to everyone who took part in the rescue operation.

