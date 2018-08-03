Mentally unbalanced American sails from Alaska to Russia when fishing

A US citizen sailed on a boat from Alaska to Russia. The man was arrested by the border guards of Chukotka, but he asked for political asylum, Interfax reports.

"The foreign citizen, who Illegally crossed the Russian border, said that he was fishing and hunting on the coast of Alaska and then he decided to sail from the US to China, but found himself in Russia," officials said.

The American was detained on August 1 in the village of Lavrentiya, Chukotka. It was said that the US citizen may suffer from a mental disorder.

Representatives of the US Consulate General in Vladivostok said that they already started working on the problem cooperating with the local authorities.