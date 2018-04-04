Erdogan steals Putin’s girl

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, when posing for a group photo, asked a young woman standing next to Russian President Putin to walk to his side. The video of the funny incident was uploaded on YouTube.



Erdogan steals Putin's girl

The Turkish president noticed that there were only men on his side, whereas there were three young women standing next to President Putin. Erdogan asked one of the women to move to his side for harmony. The woman walked over to the side of the Turkish president, and the latter started posing to photographers more willingly.

Putin's first trip to a foreign country after his reelection was a trip to Turkey. The Russian leader spent two days in Ankara, where he stated that there were no provocative and negative factors in the relations between Russia and Turkey that could undermine their joint projects, such as the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. Erdogan noted that Putin's choice of Turkey as the first country to visit after the presidential election in Russia showed a high level of relations between Moscow and Ankara.

Pravda.Ru