Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump

04.08.2017

Pravda.Ru

 
Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump. 60979.jpeg

Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (WCIOM) has conducted a poll, according to which the number of Russians dissatisfied with the actions of US President Donald Trump exceeded the number of those who sympathized with him. Still, most of the polled believe that the USA would lift its sanctions from Russia.

As many as 28 percent of the polled said that they shared a negative attitude to Trump. Forty-three percent said that they were indifferent to the US President. Eighteen percent said that they shared a positive attitude to Donald Trump. Only a month ago, 27 percent of respondents expressed their positive attitude to the American leader.

The attitude to the American president among Russian citizens worsened after the US approved a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. As many as 39 percent of respondents pointed out tensions in US-Russian relations, 23 percent said that the relationship between the two countries has chilled, and 21 percent said that Russia and the United States were hostile to each other.

As for the sanctions, 68 percent of the Russians have heard about the new restrictive measures, 16 percent do not know the details, 28 percent expect negative consequences, nine percent expect positive consequences, and 48 percent do not expect any changes at all.

