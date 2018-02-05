World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Siberian woman starts making soap in the shape of Putin bust

Society » Real life stories

A female resident of Novosibirsk started manufacturing soap in the shape of President Putin's bust. The first batch of the new product is made of natural ingredients and can be available in five different versions: blackcurrant, strawberry-raspberry, cannabis, banana and anti-cellulite.

Siberian woman starts making soap in the shape of Putin bust. 61934.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

The woman uses perfume agent and adds useful oils to avoid the dry effect. For example, the anti-cellulite Putin soap is made of shea butter and apricot oil, essential citrus oil and orange zest, which gives the soap the scrubbing effect. The woman told local reporters that the cannabis Putin soap was green only because of the perfume agent. She plans to make the "rockstar Putin" soap for teenagers and continue with chocolate and vanilla scents.

A Putin bust soap is 12 centimetres tall and weighs about 230 grams. One soapy bust comes with a price tag of 500 rubles (about $9).

Pravda.Ru

Topics Putin siberia Cannabis russian woman Russian President
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Theresa May: Political confidence and the double-edged sword
Americas
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Columnists
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Readers' top
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital

The heavy Moscow snowfall claimed one life: a 27-year-old young man was killed as a falling tree crashed onto electric power lines causing them to land on his car

Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Americas
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot

The Su-25 was shot down from a weapon that terrorists had received from the USA via third countries

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Americas
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot

The Su-25 was shot down from a weapon that terrorists had received from the USA via third countries

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Real life stories
In Kazakhstan, man dresses as woman and unexpectedly reaches finals of local beauty pageant
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Theresa May: Political confidence and the double-edged sword Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Costantino Ceoldo Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not? Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Was it WADA and IOC that started major provocation against Russia in sports?
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Tornado-C: Russia to receive new multiple-launch rocket systems
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
In Kazakhstan, man dresses as woman and unexpectedly reaches finals of local beauty pageant
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
China regrets collapse of USSR and Soviet Army
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed