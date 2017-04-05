Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears

AP Photo

The centre-left HaAvoda Labour Party, which is one of the largest Israeli parties, has suspended its primary election. The case is that a concert of a singer Britney Spears is planned for the same day.

It has been decided to carry out elections of its leader not on 3, but 4 of July. It is noted that leader of the party is one of the main candidates for a post of Prime Minister.

According to Labourites, the decision has been taken because of difficulties with hiring of security guards. They fear that it will be too difficult to provide security for two important events at once. Another reason is traffic jams. How should people access the polls? While every voice is important for party members.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the concert of Britney Spears will take place in major park of Tel Aviv HaYarkon. Dozens of thousands of spectators are expected to come.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru