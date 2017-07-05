Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts

AP photo

An employee of Moscow United Electric Grid Company survived an electric shock of six thousand volts.

The accident occurred on July 4, in the town of Kubinka near Moscow. The 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, from where he was urgently redirected to one of the Moscow clinics.

The man had his hands severely injured as a result of the accident, although Moscow medics believe that the hands will have to be amputated.

Also read: Russian man survives two air crashes and suffers only minor injuries

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru