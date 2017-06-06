Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver

Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

In Dubai, a Russian woman was sentenced to three months in prison for an offensive hand signal that she showed to an American woman during a road conflict. The conflict between the two women occurred in May 2016 on the artificial island of Palma Jumeirah, The National reports.

According to the American citizen, the Russian woman was demonstrating a risky style of driving: she was changing lanes, and when the American woman blared the horn of her vehicle, the Russian woman stepped out of the car and showed her middle finger to the American.

As soon as the Russian woman serves her sentence, she will be deported to Russia.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru