Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver

06.06.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver. 60637.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

In Dubai, a Russian woman was sentenced to three months in prison for an offensive hand signal that she showed to an American woman during a road conflict. The conflict between the two women occurred in May 2016 on the artificial island of Palma Jumeirah, The National reports.

According to the American citizen, the Russian woman was demonstrating a risky style of driving: she was changing lanes, and when the American woman blared the horn of her vehicle, the Russian woman stepped out of the car and showed her middle finger to the American.

As soon as the Russian woman serves her sentence, she will be deported to Russia.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Japan to build cities in the ocean
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
After the US President Donald Trump ordered the cruise missile attack on an airbase in Syria, President Vladimir Putin was given the ultimatum to work with the US government to remove President Bashar...
NASA photos depict city on the Moon and UFO's near Apollo spacecraft
NASA photos depict city on the Moon and UFO's near Apollo spacecraft
Resident of Nizhny Tagil, Valentin Degterev, analyzed photo and video materials that NASA made on the Moon
Putin in Paris: Europe got the message from world's most influential man Putin in Paris: Europe got the message from world's most influential man

Video

Society

Every third Russian smokes
Every third Russian smokes
Family of symbol of Aleppo s suffering announce support for Bashar Assad
Family of 'symbol of Aleppo's suffering' announce support for Bashar Assad
Champions League: Real wins Clash of Titans
Champions League: Real wins Clash of Titans
Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Why do Americans want to see Russia as their enemy?
Why do Americans want to see Russia as their enemy?
Dentist removes patient s 22 healthy teeth
Dentist removes patient's 22 healthy teeth

Popular photos

World

Putin in Paris: Europe got the message from world s most influential man
Putin in Paris: Europe got the message from world's most influential man
Ukraine wants USA to stop Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project
Ukraine wants USA to stop Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project
Russia responds to Montenegro s sanctions
Russia responds to Montenegro's sanctions
Breaking ties with Qatar: A strange Arab conflict
Breaking ties with Qatar: A strange Arab conflict
Russian diplomats spy everywhere, even in US deserts and beaches
Russian diplomats spy everywhere, even in US deserts and beaches
Russian diplomatic property in USA to be deprived of immunity
Russian diplomatic property in USA to be deprived of immunity

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service