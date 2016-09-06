Pravda.ru

Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft

Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft. 58786.jpeg
AP photo

A Chinese businessman spent $325 million to buy a Boeing 787 Dreamliner for himself. He paid $100 million extra to refit the aircraft according to his taste.

The cabin of the airliner is more than 200 square meters.

"The design of the aircraft took into account specific wishes of the customer. Inside the aircraft, there is a living room, a kitchen, a dining room, a bedroom and a medical office. The customer spent an additional $100 million to fit the aircraft," a representative of Kestrel Airlines said.

The businessman's name has not been exposed.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a wide-body twin-engine jet airliner developed by US-based company Boeing. The company claims that the Dreamliner aircraft is more economical than the previous model.

