World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

'Chef of the Century' dies of pancreatic cancer

Society » Real life stories

One of the world's most renowned and acclaimed chefs, Joel Robuchon, died in Switzerland. He was 73. Robuchon, who was once honored as the "Chef of the Century", died of pancreatic cancer that he had been fighting for a whole year after surgery.

Robuchon has changed the code of haute cuisine by creating a network of "Atelier" restaurants - "down-to-earth" restaurants with a friendly atmosphere. The food served in his restaurants is known for its high quality and exquisite taste, but it has a much lower price tag owing to the absence of additional ceremonies that are commonly used in haute cuisine.

Robuchon was a champion of healthy cuisine. One of his best recipes is mashed potatoes of unique creamy texture.

Joel Robuchon was to become a priest, but at age 29 he became the chef of a Parisian restaurant. His first restaurant earned three Michelin stars at once making him the only chef who could achieve such an accomplishment. Subsequently, Frenchman's restaurants had received a total of 32 Michelin stars, setting an absolute record.

In 1989, Gault Millau awarded Robuchon the title of the "Chef of the Century." By 2018, the chef had had a network of 25 restaurants in Paris, London, New York, Las Vegas, Montreal, Bangkok, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo. Robuchon also hosted cooking shows on television, wrote several books, was the tutor of famous British chef Gordon Ramsey.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics cuisine russian cuisine
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe
Columnists
African revolutionary intellectuals inspired by Latin America and China
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
News All >
Readers' top
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Ukraine wants to cut railway communication with Russia
African revolutionary intellectuals inspired by Latin America and China
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions

Russia has every reason to develop its own measures, including military and strategic ones, that would lead to irreparable losses for the US economy and population

Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Asia
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Asia
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine wants to cut railway communication with Russia
Economics
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions

Russia has every reason to develop its own measures, including military and strategic ones, that would lead to irreparable losses for the US economy and population

Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Asia
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine wants to cut railway communication with Russia
Asia
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Asia
China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft

China conducted successful tests of the Xingkong-2 (Starry Sky-2) hypersonic aircraft

China tests hypersonic maneuverable aircraft
Ukraine wants to cut railway communication with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine wants to cut railway communication with Russia
Asia
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Disasters, catastrophes
Two children killed when family of four wades through flooded river near Sochi
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Jobocalypse now: The impending social catastrophe Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission African revolutionary intellectuals inspired by Latin America and China Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Putin sends his army chief to Israel, France and Germany for the first time
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Mentally unbalanced American sails from Alaska to Russia when fishing
Russia to punish India with Pakistan’s help for failing 5th-generation fighter project
USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Castro sued over alleged torture
Russian ruble declines in value because Russia has no economic sovereignty
Obsession Iran
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Russia to respond with military-strategic blow to new USA's sanctions
Castro sued over alleged torture
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.