Source Pravda.Ru

Moscow bids farewell to Russian journalists killed in Central African Republic

Society » Real life stories

Three Russian journalists, who were killed in the Central African Republic on July 30, were buried in Moscow on August 7.

Cameraman Kirill Radchenko was buried on the Bulatnikovsky cemetery. Dozens of people holding roses and carnations in their hands bid farewell to Kirill Radchenko.

The funeral ceremony for another journalist, Orhan Dzhemal, was held at the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow. Jemal's friends spoke of his courage, professionalism and asceticism. The journalist will be buried on the Khovansky cemetery.

The farewell ceremony for director Alexander Rastorguev took place in the temple of Tosma and Damian. He will be buried on the Troekurovsky cemetery.

On July 30, journalist Orhan Dzhemal, cameraman Kirill Radchenko and director Alexander Rastorguev were killed in the Central African Republic (CAR). The journalists went there to film a documentary about Russian military mercenaries for Mikhail Khodorkovsky's "Investigative Management Center."

Topics Central African Republic Russian journalists killed
Comments
