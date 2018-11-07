World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Gift shop releases pricy Putin-Trump Helsinki coin with spelling errors in Russian phrases

Society » Real life stories

The souvenir shop located on the website www.whitehousegiftshop.com has released a new item in memory of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which took place in Helsinki in July. The item is a coin with images and inscriptions in Russian and English languages. The Russian words on the coin contain several spelling errors.

Gift shop releases pricy Putin-Trump Helsinki coin with spelling errors in Russian phrases. 63166.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

The coin is available on the website which is not an official store of the White House nor is it a store affiliated with the White House or any other government agency in the United States. The store is a privately owned company based in Pennsylvania.

The head side of the coin shows images of Russian and American presidents, coats of arms of the two countries and names of the countries in English - "United States of America" and "Russian Federation." There's also a Trump quote in English on the head side of the coin: "The past does not have to define our future." All English inscriptions do not contain any spelling mistakes.

On the reverse side, one can see the Cathedral of St. Nicholas in Helsinki, the dove of peace with the olive branch, the date of the meeting - July 16, 2018 - and several phrases in English (without spelling mistakes) and in Russian. The Russian phrases contain three errors (in six phrases). The word "дипломатическая" which translates as "diplomatic" is spelled with two d's in Russian. Other mistakes are about the wrong declension and misspelled words. There is a spelling error in the word Helsinki, which, if transliterated into English, would read as "Helpinski."

Surprisingly, the coin comes with a price tag of $100.

The Putin-Trump Helsinki Summit was held on July 16 in the capital of Finland. The two presidents talked for more than two hours before delegates joined them. As a result of the summit, Putin and Trump said that Russia and the USA made a big step forward.

Westerners teach Russian oligarchs a few good lessons they need to learn Westerners teach Russian oligarchs a few good lessons they need to learn
Topics Finland Donald Trump vladimir putin helsinki summit putin-trump summit
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Westerners teach Russian oligarchs a few good lessons they need to learn
Americas
It is Republicans, but not Democrats, who win US midterms
Asia
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
News All >
Readers' top
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times

The number of cruise missiles in the Russian army has increased 30 times in the past six years

Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war
Europe
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war

Who would have thought that in 2018 we would be closer to war than we were in 1958, sixty years ago? Observing the mechanisms, we are.

Moving inexorably towards war
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Americas
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Politics
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Politics
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times

The number of cruise missiles in the Russian army has increased 30 times in the past six years

Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war
Asia
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Dmitry Sudakov Westerners teach Russian oligarchs a few good lessons they need to learn Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Moving inexorably towards war Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment Contributor submission
Comments
Moving inexorably towards war
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness
Westerners teach Russian oligarchs a few good lessons they need to learn
Westerners teach Russian oligarchs a few good lessons they need to learn
Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
What weapons the USA, Russia and China may use in case of World War III
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness
Moving inexorably towards war
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
It is Republicans, but not Democrats, who win US midterms
Washington's draconian measures may ruin relations with Russia completely
Moving inexorably towards war
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.