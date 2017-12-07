World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

'Clean' Russian athletes in South Korea: Traitors or patriots?

Society » Real life stories

After the decision of the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russia from 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea and let only certain "clean" athletes go there to perform under a neutral flag, many in Russia wonder whether those "clean" athletes are patriots or traitors.

'Clean' Russian athletes in South Korea: Traitors or patriots?. 61641.jpeg

Many Russian officials, including in the field of sport, stated before the decision of the IOC that it would be unacceptable for any Russian athlete to perform in South Korea under the Olympic flag and celebrate their victories to the music of the Olympic anthem. Some of them started discussing an option to arrange separate sports competitions in Russia.

"We will not come up with any other Olympic Games, because there are no other Olympic Games. We may hold goodwill games or some other games, but they will never be Olympic Games. I would not recommend going deep into this rubbish. We need to structure our position," Russian MP, three-time Olympic champion in figure skating Irina Rodnina told Pravda.Ru.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after he finally announced his intention to run for president in 2018, met with Russian athletes and gave them a go-ahead for a neutral flag option. Many public figures, who would condemn "neutral" athletes and accuse them of betrayal, suddenly  bit their tongues. However, the problem remains, and many in Russia wonder whether those who will go to South Korea should be condemned or not.

"This should be a common decision, the decision of the entire country. We should not condemn anyone afterwards," Rodnina said.

"The fact that such a situation would appear was clear, at least after the Rio Games. Everyone knew that they would not just leave it all alone," she added. First and foremost, the Olympic champion in figure skating believes, one should look into the problem of who represents Russia at international federations and the Olympic movement.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version o fPravda.Ru

Topics Russia olympic games doping scandal Russian athletes
Topical Analytics
Politics
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Columnists
Darwin and the Capital
Real life stories
Europeans say what puzzles them in Russia most
Readers' top
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea

The section of the bridge for motor vehicles is said to be completed already in December of 2017

Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Conflicts
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Politics
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
Americas
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Games
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018

Russian athletes will be able to compete in individual or team sports as "Olympic athletes from Russia"

IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Should Russian athletes go to non-Olympic Games in South Korea?
Columnists
Should Russian athletes go to non-Olympic Games in South Korea?
Columnists
Russian communications watchdog turns blind eye on Google's moves to re-rank Russian media
Politics
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
Economics
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea

The section of the bridge for motor vehicles is said to be completed already in December of 2017

Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
Is the Syrian War Really Over?
Conflicts
Is the Syrian War Really Over?
Showbiz
Child model from Russia ranked most beautiful girl in the world
Americas
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Vadim Gorshenin Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum Vadim Gorshenin Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Darwin and the Capital Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitriy Sudakov Europeans say what puzzles them in Russia most Dmitriy Sudakov
Comments
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
'Clean' Russian athletes in South Korea: Traitors or patriots?
Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Russia to install laser navigation system on the Moon
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed