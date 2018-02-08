World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Heroic father saves two children from snow tube like action movie hero

Society » Real life stories

The video of a man saving two little children from a snow tube speeding down a snowy hill has gone viral in Russia.


The footage shows the man running up the hill to grab two children into his arms and then jumping over the snow tube to avoid collision.

The man looks like an action movie hero - he even lands without hurting anyone.


Pravda.Ru

Topics Russia russian winter russian children
Topical Analytics
Europe
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
Real life stories
Donald Trump suddenly falls for glorious Russian tradition to hold military parades
Technologies and discoveries
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Readers' top
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital

The heavy Moscow snowfall claimed one life: a 27-year-old young man was killed as a falling tree crashed onto electric power lines causing them to land on his car

Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Technologies and discoveries
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Terrorism
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Technologies and discoveries
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race

In Russia, many were impressed with the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket. Specialists acknowledged that it was a lot more than just a beautiful show

SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Terrorism
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Columnists
Who is Ksenia Sobchak?
Terrorism
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria

The bravery of the Russian pilot of the Su-25 attack aircraft, which was shot down on Saturday, Feb. 3 over Syria's Idlib, has impressed many in the West

World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Columnists
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Terrorism
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria delivered to Moscow
Lyuba Lulko EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Donald Trump suddenly falls for glorious Russian tradition to hold military parades Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Who is Ksenia Sobchak? Contributor submission
Comments
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Who is Ksenia Sobchak?
Donald Trump suddenly falls for glorious Russian tradition to hold military parades
Russian mariners ready to meet any challenge with new submarine
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Who is Ksenia Sobchak?
Who is Ksenia Sobchak?
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who is Ksenia Sobchak?
Donald Trump suddenly falls for glorious Russian tradition to hold military parades
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
USA refuses to crush Russia's public debt
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria delivered to Moscow
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria delivered to Moscow
Americans never give up your guns
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria delivered to Moscow
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed