The video of a man saving two little children from a snow tube speeding down a snowy hill has gone viral in Russia.
The footage shows the man running up the hill to grab two children into his arms and then jumping over the snow tube to avoid collision.
The man looks like an action movie hero - he even lands without hurting anyone.
Pravda.Ru
