Vegetarian mother starves toddler to exhaustion

In Yekaterinburg, a 12-month-old girl was hospitalized in a state of exhaustion caused by protein starvation. The child has been receiving medical treatment for two weeks, E1.Ru reports.

Hemoglobin level in the girl's blood was a little bit over 40. Doctors had to perform blood transfusion to improve the child's blood indicators.

The girl's father is staying with the child at hospital. The girl's mother is believed to be a strict vegetarian, journalists say. According to medical specialists, the girl's condition was most likely caused by poor nutrition.

Pravda.Ru

