Kazakhstan starts castrating pedophiles

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has approved a law on the castration of pedophiles, InAktau news agency reports.



"The head of state signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "About amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan concerning the protection of children's rights." The law has been approved to improve the children's rights protection system," a message posted on the official website of the president said.



The law introduces changes to a number of legal acts, including the Criminal Code, the Code of Administrative Offences and the Code of People's Health and Healthcare System. The amendments toughen penalties against the individuals who commit sexual crimes against children and introduce the norm of compulsory measure of medical nature in the form of chemical castration of pedophiles.



In Russia, the chemical castration of pedophiles was introduced in 2012, but it can be used only with the consent of the convict.



