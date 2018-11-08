World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Former concentration camp prisoner has her healthy leg amputated by mistake

Society » Real life stories

The Investigation Committee in the Voronezh region of Russia is looking into a police report filed by the son of an 89-year-old female resident of Voronezh. The man claimed that his elderly mother had her healthy leg erroneously amputated at the city hospital. It was said that the victim of the surgery is a former concentration camp prisoner.

Former concentration camp prisoner has her healthy leg amputated by mistake. 63167.jpeg

In the report, the man wrote that on November 4, his mother had to be rushed to hospital, where doctors amputated her leg. However, after the surgery, the patient's son found out that doctors of the City Clinical Hospital No. 3 amputated the woman's healthy left leg up to the middle of the thigh. The woman had the gangrene on the right leg, the man said.

As part of pre-investigation activities, investigators visited the hospital, withdrew the medical documentation, appointed a forensic medical examination and interrogated hospital employees. 

