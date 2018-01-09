Creator of Russian nuclear missile shield dies

Soviet and Russian theoretical physicist, the man, who developed nuclear warheads, Yevgeny Avrorin, died at age 86, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Rosatom state corporation.

Yevgeny Avrorin (Photo by Bogdanov-62, from Wikipedia)

"Yevgeny Avrorin has died today at age 86," company representatives said.

Yevgeny Avrorin is considered one of those who designed Russia's modern nuclear missile shield. In 1992, he was elected academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences for the separation of general physics and astronomy.

During the 1990s, Avrorin was a member of the Council on Science and Technology Policy under the President and served at the Council for Science, Technology and Education during the 2000s.

During the 2010s, the scientist was an honorary scientific leader of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center - the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Technical Physics named after Zababakhin.

Pravda.Ru