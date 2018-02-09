World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Naked woman attacks Ukrainian President Poroshenko in Vienna

Society » Real life stories

An activist of the infamous Femen Movement tried to make Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko leave the Vienna Ball.

Naked woman attacks Ukrainian President Poroshenko in Vienna. 61957.jpeg
Source: http://www.president.gov.ua

According to the message posted on the website of the movement, Femen activist Alisa Vinogradova appeared semi-naked on the red carpet displaying a message saying "Poroshenko get the f*** out!" before the police dragged her out of the way as Poroshenko and his wife were ascending the stairs.

The purpose of the attack was to inform the higher society that the presence of Ukrainian President Poroshenko, a "primitive huckster and swindler," at an aristocratic event was inadmissible, the message on the webpage of the movement said.

Poroshenko attended the ball at the invitation from Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen, who has the right to invite the leader of any state as his personal guest to the annual event. Reportedly, Poroshenko was accommodated in a loge of the first row.

The Vienna Ball is a traditional event held in Austria during the ball season. The ball takes place at the Vienna State Opera and appears on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage.

Pravda.Ru

Topics Austria ukraine Petro Poroshenko Ukrainian crisis
Topical Analytics
Columnists
America finally has its Mussolini and military parade
Games
IOC, like feudal lord, decides whom of its slaves can be admitted to the Games
Europe
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
Readers' top
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria delivered to Moscow
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
Russian Army to receive new RPK-16 machine guns already in 2018
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race

In Russia, many were impressed with the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket. Specialists acknowledged that it was a lot more than just a beautiful show

SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Terrorism
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Terrorism
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria delivered to Moscow
Terrorism
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
Technologies and discoveries
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race

In Russia, many were impressed with the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket. Specialists acknowledged that it was a lot more than just a beautiful show

SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Who is Ksenia Sobchak?
Columnists
Who is Ksenia Sobchak?
Terrorism
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Europe
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
Columnists
One step closer to a resolution in Syria

Certain circles who have always been skeptical about the Sochi efforts, seem to be happy that the talks started on a tense note

One step closer to a resolution in Syria
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
Terrorism
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
Terrorism
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria delivered to Moscow
Columnists
America finally has its Mussolini and military parade
John Stanton America finally has its Mussolini and military parade John Stanton Dmitry Sudakov IOC, like feudal lord, decides whom of its slaves can be admitted to the Games Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Was it WADA and IOC that started major provocation against Russia in sports?
America finally has its Mussolini and military parade
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
IOC, like feudal lord, decides whom of its slaves can be admitted to the Games
America finally has its Mussolini and military parade
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Winter Games won't be Olympic in the absence of strongest athletes
America finally has its Mussolini and military parade
IOC, like feudal lord, decides whom of its slaves can be admitted to the Games
IOC, like feudal lord, decides whom of its slaves can be admitted to the Games
Putin's teacher of German robbed after death
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
Saudi Arabia readies to enjoy cinemas and music for the first time in 40 years
IOC, like feudal lord, decides whom of its slaves can be admitted to the Games
USA provokes more violence in Syria tirelessly
EU launches expansion for the sake of disintegration
USA provokes more violence in Syria tirelessly
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed