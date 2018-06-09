Most Russians treat Day of Russia as unimportant holiday

For almost a quarter of a century, the Russian Federation celebrates the Day of Russia. However, most Russians do not find this holiday important.

A recent opinion poll conducted by Levada Center showed that only a half of respondents could name the title of the holiday that Russia celebrates on June 12. Even though it has been 25 years since the holiday was first introduced, the majority of Russians treat it just as an additional day off.

The survey was conducted among 2,000 randomly chosen Russians. People shared their plans for the holiday. Eighteen percent said that they would go to see the fireworks. Seventeen percent said that they would either have guests or become someone else's guests. Twelve percent of the polled said that they would just stay home, whereas five percent said that they would go to the movies, a theater or a music concert.

Nearly a quarter of Russians will have to work on June 12. The same number will go to work at their summer gardens.

Until 1994, the date of June 12 was not considered a state holiday. It was associated with the adoption of the declaration of independence. In 1998, Russia's first President Boris Yeltsin suggested calling the holiday shortly - the Day of Russia. Four years later, June 12 was officially proclaimed the Day of Russia, during the rule of Vladimir Putin.