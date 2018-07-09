World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Cats with human faces born in Moscow

Maine Coon breeder from Moscow,  Tatyana Rastorguyeva, published a few curious photos and videos of kittens that look very much like humans.

The woman named the kitten Valkyrie. The video went viral in Russia. Many suggested the woman should take the kitten to film producers so that they make the feline a star of horror films.

It is worthy of note that Tatyana has several other human-like cats on her Instagram account.

The Maine Coon is one of the largest domesticated breeds of cat. It has a distinctive physical appearance and valuable hunting skills. It is one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, specifically native to the state of Maine, where it is the official state cat. The Maine Coon is a large and sociable cat, hence its nickname, "the gentle giant." It is characterized by a prominent ruff along its chest, robust bone structure, rectangular body shape, an uneven two layered coat with longer guard hairs with a silky satin under layer undercoat, and a long, bushy tail. The breed's colors vary widely, with only lilac and chocolate disallowed for pedigree. Reputed for its intelligence and playful, gentle personality, the Maine Coon is often cited as having "dog-like" characteristics.

