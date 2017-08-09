Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Russian Heath Ministry to ban vaping and hookah smoking

09.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian Heath Ministry to ban vaping and hookah smoking. 61006.jpeg

Russia's Health Ministry works on documents to regulate vaping and hookah smoking in the country. Supposedly, the new rules will ban vaping and hookah smoking in bars and restaurants throughout Russia.

The bill is to be drafted by February 2018. "The general idea of the bill, which is being developed in the ministry, is that the use of vaping should be regulated the same way as the use of conventional cigarettes. Today, a great deal of adolescents use both hookahs and vaping devices, and all this is not regulated legally. We intend to allow their sales only to individuals over 18 years of age," officials with the department said.

It is worthy of note that US scientists found deadly toxins in vaping smoke, where the concentration of dangerous substances exceeds maximum permissible indicators. Those making up to 250 puffs per day with 3.8-4.8 volt devices, inhale acrolein, formaldehyde and diacetyl in above the mark quantities. The concentration of harmful substances in the rooms where vaping is allowed exceeds admissible indicators as well.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Smoking to become pricy ill habit in Russia
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
The United States has declared a war of sanctions on Russia and continues putting trade pressure on China. It is not ruled out that the USA will restrict supplies of steel products from China. In...
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has recently attracted media attention for his machismo
Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video

Video

Society

In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR s collapse
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse
Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump
Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump
Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin
Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko s inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko's inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Searching for Putin s billions
Searching for Putin's billions
Roman Arbamovich and Daria Zhukova announce divorce
Roman Arbamovich and Daria Zhukova announce divorce

Popular photos

World

BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
North Korea to unveil powerful hydrogen bomb in six months
North Korea to unveil powerful hydrogen bomb in six months
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Ukraine fears Russia s retaliation for the abolishment of visa-free regime
Ukraine fears Russia's retaliation for the abolishment of visa-free regime

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service