Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video

09.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video. 58808.jpeg
Source: YouTube video screencap

A man, who was crossing a road in Barnaul, Russia, stopped the car by clapping his hands and giving the driver a very angry look.

The passerby started crossing the road against the traffic light. The driver of the approaching car was not violating any traffic rules, but he had to pull over to let the man go. The aggressive man, having stopped the car, punched the vehicle on the hood and continued walking.

The author of the video said that the aggressive man had to explain his actions to police afterwards.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Also read: Barnaul residents see glowing stripes in the sky


 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Putin appoints new Commissioner for Children’s Rights
Putin appoints new Commissioner for Children’s Rights
Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Anna Kuznetsova the new Commissioner for Children's Rights
New worm named after US president
New worm named after US president
Biologists, who discovered a new type of flat worm, dedicated it to the US president, and named it Baracktrema obamai.
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh

Video

Society

Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Kazakhstan starts castrating pedophiles
Kazakhstan starts castrating pedophiles
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It s worse
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It's worse
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Russian flag in Paralympic Rio: Western contempt and Russian admiration
Russian flag in Paralympic Rio: Western contempt and Russian admiration

Popular photos

World

Al-Nusra leaders killed in Syria
Al-Nusra leaders killed in Syria
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Chinese warships approach Alaska
G20 summit: Russia s isolation turns into USA s shameful fiasco
G20 summit: Russia's isolation turns into USA's shameful fiasco
US Air Force shows strange activity near Russian borders
US Air Force shows strange activity near Russian borders
Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea
Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea
USA and South Korea deliberately work to make North Korean regime invincible
USA and South Korea deliberately work to make North Korean regime invincible

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service