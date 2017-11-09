World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Former employees say what you should never order at restaurants

Society » Real life stories

Former employees of food outlets shared a few secrets of their work at cafes and restaurants and recommended a few dishes that one does not need to order ever.

Reddit users who worked as chefs and waiters recommend not to order fresh salads and omelettes, because these dishes often contain stale ingredients. Chefs may not wash their hands before they put salad leaves on plates.

One should also avoid so-called special offers, because dishes on those menus are made from left over products that restaurants and cafes need to sell rather than throw out.  

According to former chefs, one should not order chicken at restaurants, as it may very often be undercooked.

