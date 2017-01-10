Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day

10.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Man fights his own carpet during cleaning day. 59570.jpeg

A resident of Minsk, who took a carpet out to beat the dust out of it on snow, started using the carpet to train his skills in martial arts. A neighbor filmed the spectacle on video and posted it on YouTube. The video collected nearly 450,000 views in two days.

"What's wrong with that? The guy was asked to beat the dust out of the carpet - he did it," a poster wrote in the comments section to the video. "The guy did good. Maybe he didn't have a punch buddy, so he used the carpet instead," another poster wrote.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

CIA offends Trump doubting his sanity
CIA offends Trump doubting his sanity
Head of the CIA John Brennan has claimed that the President-elect Donald Trump put the US security at risk and peril as he didn’t quite realize the importance of country’s special services.
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey may revise the question about the deployment of the airbase of the US-led international coalition in Incirlik
John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber? John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber?

Video

Society

Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
How Truth Gets Lost
How Truth Gets Lost
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin

Popular photos

World

US boasts of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
US 'boasts' of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
Christmas tale from CIA, NSA and FBI: Elusive Russian hacker is Putin
Christmas tale from CIA, NSA and FBI: Elusive 'Russian hacker' is Putin
Trump plays Battleship to become master of all oceans
Trump plays Battleship to become master of all oceans
Portugal: Mário Soares dies
Portugal: Mário Soares dies
Mário Soares dies: Portugal announces three days of mourning
Mário Soares dies: Portugal announces three days of mourning
US Senators threaten to isolate Russia like North Korea
US Senators threaten to isolate Russia like North Korea

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service