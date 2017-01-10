Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day

A resident of Minsk, who took a carpet out to beat the dust out of it on snow, started using the carpet to train his skills in martial arts. A neighbor filmed the spectacle on video and posted it on YouTube. The video collected nearly 450,000 views in two days.

"What's wrong with that? The guy was asked to beat the dust out of the carpet - he did it," a poster wrote in the comments section to the video. "The guy did good. Maybe he didn't have a punch buddy, so he used the carpet instead," another poster wrote.

