Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia's Far East

In the Khabarovsk region of Russia, a 13-meter Greenland whale was stuck at the mouth of the river on the island of Bolshoy Shantar, a state inspector of the national park "Shantarsky Islands" said.

"During the night tide, a thirteen-meter-long whale came into the mouth of the river flowing from Lake Bolshoy on the island of Bolshoy Shantar," the inspector said.

According to him, the whale is unable to either turn or swim into the lake. Specialists believe that the whale found itself in the trap when escaping from killer whales.

At low tide, when the whale finds itself in shallow waters, inspectors water the giant mammal from fire-fighting pumps.

Pravda.Ru

