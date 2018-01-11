Massive fight sparks during hockey players' corporate party. Video

The video of the brawl that sparked during a corporate party of Avangard hockey players was uploaded on the Internet.





The video shows the fight that sparked during a party in a restaurant. As one can see in the video, even women and children were trying to calm down aggressive men.

At some point, someone grabbed a chair to attack an opponent. The woman, who tried to put an end to the fight was hurt in the incident.

Reportedly, the fight could spark because of the conflict between the hockey players and their Belarusian coach Andrei Skabelka. The coach of the team was fired on December 29 after it was decided that the club had not reached satisfactory results during the season.

It was also reported that the conflict sparked between forwards Mikhail Fisenko and Andrei Stas. The latter had to be hospitalized.

However, SuperOmsk publication assumed that the incident was not related to Avangard hockey players. According to local journalists, the ladies in the video do not look like "glamorous wives of hockey players, and the scale of the party itself raises questions as well.

