World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian daredevil jumps from high-rise building. Video

Society » Real life stories

In the city of Ivanovo, a young man jumped from a balcony of a multi-storeyed apartment building. The man used a parachute for the jump, but the parachute was hanging freely on its straps before the stunt.


The video shows the man lowering the parachute down from the balcony before climbing onto the rail and projecting forward flipping in the air like a professional. "I'll see you," the man behind the camera says the moment before the jump.

Even though the young man was jumping from an altitude that was not high enough, the parachute opened up rescuing the man's life.

Pravda.Ru

Topics Russia daredevils
Topical Analytics
Politics
Russia eyes opportunity to restore all Soviet bases that had to be abandoned after 1991
Planet Earth
The Green Africa project
Columnists
Chronicle of a Journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Readers' top
An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?
The second Greek genocide
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?

The great Western media showed to the world the recent protests and street demonstrations in various cities of Iran as a general revolt against established power and motivated by the noblest of reasons: misery. Teheran's government in recent years would have failed to guarantee a dignified life to the population, in defending above all the weaker part of the Iranian people. The citizens of Iran would then protest as exasperated.

An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?
The second Greek genocide
Columnists
The second Greek genocide
Video
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Columnists
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Finance
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence

From June 2015 to June 2017, Russia's gold reserves increased from $316 billion to $412 billion, while the Reserve Fund declined from $76 billion to $16 billion

Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Columnists
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Asia
An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?
Columnists
To rape or not to flirt? These are the questions
Columnists
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics

Those countries taking part in this year's Winter Olympics in South Korea are free to do so. Russia is not because the athletes have been arbitrarily banned. Thank God for that. Who would want to celebrate the Olympics in a country where dogs are tortured to death then consumed in an orgy of butchery? Reader discretion advised.

South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
What lies beneath Iran protests
Columnists
What lies beneath Iran protests
Conflicts
Russia urges EU to pay for restoration of Syria
Americas
Americans declassify plans to drop 466 nuclear bombs on USSR
Dmitry Sudakov Russia eyes opportunity to restore all Soviet bases that had to be abandoned after 1991 Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission The Green Africa project Contributor submission Anton Kulikov Putin's power shakes US Congress Anton Kulikov
Comments
US Ambassador to Russia Huntsman says what may bury US-Russian relationship
Americans declassify plans to drop 466 nuclear bombs on USSR
Russia eyes opportunity to restore all Soviet bases that had to be abandoned after 1991
Americans declassify plans to drop 466 nuclear bombs on USSR
Russia eyes opportunity to restore all Soviet bases that had to be abandoned after 1991
Russia eyes opportunity to restore all Soviet bases that had to be abandoned after 1991
Russia eyes opportunity to restore all Soviet bases that had to be abandoned after 1991
Russia eyes opportunity to restore all Soviet bases that had to be abandoned after 1991
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Russia eyes opportunity to restore all Soviet bases that had to be abandoned after 1991
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Why did Russian military observers leave Donbass?
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russia's Reserve Fund runs out of money completely and stops its existence
Russians name their biggest sexual taboos
Ukraine welcomes NATO's Tomahawk missiles with open arms
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
US Ambassador to Russia Huntsman says what may bury US-Russian relationship
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed