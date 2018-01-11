In the city of Ivanovo, a young man jumped from a balcony of a multi-storeyed apartment building. The man used a parachute for the jump, but the parachute was hanging freely on its straps before the stunt.
The video shows the man lowering the parachute down from the balcony before climbing onto the rail and projecting forward flipping in the air like a professional. "I'll see you," the man behind the camera says the moment before the jump.
Even though the young man was jumping from an altitude that was not high enough, the parachute opened up rescuing the man's life.
Pravda.Ru
The great Western media showed to the world the recent protests and street demonstrations in various cities of Iran as a general revolt against established power and motivated by the noblest of reasons: misery. Teheran's government in recent years would have failed to guarantee a dignified life to the population, in defending above all the weaker part of the Iranian people. The citizens of Iran would then protest as exasperated.
From June 2015 to June 2017, Russia's gold reserves increased from $316 billion to $412 billion, while the Reserve Fund declined from $76 billion to $16 billion
Those countries taking part in this year's Winter Olympics in South Korea are free to do so. Russia is not because the athletes have been arbitrarily banned. Thank God for that. Who would want to celebrate the Olympics in a country where dogs are tortured to death then consumed in an orgy of butchery? Reader discretion advised.