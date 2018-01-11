Russian daredevil jumps from high-rise building. Video

In the city of Ivanovo, a young man jumped from a balcony of a multi-storeyed apartment building. The man used a parachute for the jump, but the parachute was hanging freely on its straps before the stunt.





The video shows the man lowering the parachute down from the balcony before climbing onto the rail and projecting forward flipping in the air like a professional. "I'll see you," the man behind the camera says the moment before the jump.

Even though the young man was jumping from an altitude that was not high enough, the parachute opened up rescuing the man's life.

Pravda.Ru