German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart

Scientists of the University of Munich named five products, the consumption of which causes harm to the heart.

As a result of their research, the scientists came to conclusion that smoked sausages, sparkling wines, champagne and beer, namely over 0.5 liters per day for men and 0.33 liters for women pose a danger to the normal work of the human heart. The list also includes black and red caviar and all products without exception containing margarine and modified fats.

The latter include cream cakes and buttery cookies. In addition, the scientists said, the style of food intake that has changed over the past several years also causes problems to the cardiovascular system of the body.

