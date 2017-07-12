Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine

Source: 112. International

An opinion poll conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (WCIOM) in early July showed that the assessment of the Russian-Ukrainian relations in the eyes of Russian citizens remains low.

Only nine percent of respondents called the relations between the two brotherly countries "positive." Thirteen percent characterised the relations as "chilled." Every tenth respondent called the Russian-Ukrainian relations neutral.

The poll was conducted among 1,800 people. "The assessment of the Russian-Ukrainian relations in the Russian society is not improving: 36% of Russians feel tensions, while 25% feel hostility," the poll said.

Five percent of the polled said that the relationship between Russia and Ukraine was "friendly," while three percent called it good-neighborly.

A similar survey was conducted in Ukraine. A little less than half of Ukrainians treat the Russian Federation well - 44%. In February, the result was slightly lower - 39%. In addition, in winter, 47% of Ukrainians expressed their support for the idea to close the border between Russia and Ukraine. Presently, the idea finds support among 43% of the Ukrainian population.

