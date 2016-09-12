Pravda.ru

People fight for free ice cream in Bashkortostan. Video

The second largest city of the Republic of Bashkortostan - Sterlitamak - celebrated the 250th anniversary on September 11. The city authorities decided to make it a special day for local residents and arranged a series of special events for people.

As many as 250 kilos of ice cream were expected to be given away in one of the shopping malls of the city. Hundreds of people had gathered at the mall by the beginning of the event. The people started fighting their way to the counters to receive a cup of free ice cream. The event reminded a Black Friday sale: people were pushing and shouting at each other, but no one was luckily hurt.


