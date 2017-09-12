Pravda.ru

Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres

On September 11-12, large shopping centres, schools, universities and administrative buildings were evacuated in a number of cities throughout Russia.

It was said that the buildings were evacuated as a result of anonymous calls about bombs and unclaimed objects. Special services conduct investigation into the calls.

The incomplete list of cities and buildings where the evacuations were conducted  in the last two days looks as follows:

Perm: nine schools, a railway station, a bus station, two shopping centres, the city administration and the municipal administration;
Krasnoyarsk: seven shops and shopping centres;
Vladivostok: five shopping centres, a bus station and a dormitory;
Chelyabinsk: 10 shopping and entertainment centres;
Magadan: two cinemas, a market, four schools and two universities;
Yekaterinburg: a bus station, a shopping centre and an office centre;
Stavropol: city administration, regional council, shopping centres, schools, universities and dormitories;
Ufa: seven shopping centres;
Omsk: city administration, pension fund office, cinemas, schools, shopping malls, hotels;
Bryansk: more than 10 shopping centres
Novosibirsk: a bus station, a hotel and clubs;
Ryazan 11 shopping centres;
Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk: shopping centres, municipal administration and regional government.

