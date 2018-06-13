Blackout in Crimea: Entire peninsula left without electricity

Electricity was cut off in the center of the city of Sevastopol. Many other cities and towns of the Crimean Peninsula were left without electricity as well. The blackout occurred at 15:25 MSK. Two sources at Crimean telecommunication companies confirmed the information.

It was said that the blackout was most likely caused as a result of a breakdown on the power bridge from Russia's Krasnodar Territory to the Crimea.

Banks, shopping malls and apartment buildings were left without electricity. Gas stations and private houses use power generators. Problems in the work of cellular communication were also reported.