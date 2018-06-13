Electricity was cut off in the center of the city of Sevastopol. Many other cities and towns of the Crimean Peninsula were left without electricity as well. The blackout occurred at 15:25 MSK. Two sources at Crimean telecommunication companies confirmed the information.
It was said that the blackout was most likely caused as a result of a breakdown on the power bridge from Russia's Krasnodar Territory to the Crimea.
Banks, shopping malls and apartment buildings were left without electricity. Gas stations and private houses use power generators. Problems in the work of cellular communication were also reported.
In a recent Pravda.Report article, How Low Will America Go, (05/26/18), I discussed how America's so-called "Electoral College" has failed "to fulfill the purpose it was originally created for, which was to keep inept, venal, and/or soulless people from occupying the highest office in the land."
We will see whether the Kim-Trump deal will be a new beginning, or whether it will be verse two of the siren's song. Libya was verse one.
A team from the University of Coimbra developed a set of materials to help teachers in the school and social inclusion of migrant and refugee children.