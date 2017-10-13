Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt

13.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt. 61453.jpeg
Natalia Borodina/VKontakte

The body of Natalia Borodina, the woman, who came to the Dominican Republic from the Chelyabinsk region of Russia and was killed in a horrific accident when she hit a road sign while hanging out from the window of a moving car, will be cremated. The woman's body will be cremated in the Dominican Republic, because she came to the country on her own and did not have insurance. To crown it all, her family cannot afford bringing the body back to Russia.

According to a representative of a local tour operator, the transportation of the body to Russia requires the registration of numerous documents. Usually, they cremate bodies and hand over their ashes in urns to their relatives.

"Natalia's only able-bodied relative is her sister, and she does not have the money to bring the body from the Dominican Republic to Russia. Yet, she will have to come to the Dominican Republic to take the ashes to Russia," the representative said.

The tragedy with the 35-year-old Russian occurred on October 10 on the road to Punta Cana. The woman died as she was having fun hanging out naked from the window of a moving car as the driver was filming everything on video. At one point, the woman hit the road sign and died from injuries.

The driver, Ivanna Boraichuk, was detained, but then released as the case was categorised as an accident.

Natalia Borodina was survived by her 80-year-old mother, her sister and 11-year-old son.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru 

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
A young Russian woman was killed in the Dominican Republic as she was hanging out naked of the window of a moving car during a journey to Punta Cana
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Ukrainian President Pedro Poroshenko offered Turkey to join the "group of friends for the de-occupation of the Crimea." Erdogan responded that Turkey will not recognize Crimea's reunification with...
Russian MPs return from Pyongyang, say Kim Jong-un furious and ready for war Russian MPs return from Pyongyang, say Kim Jong-un furious and ready for war

Video

Society

Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Che Guevara s farewell letter to Fidel
Che Guevara's farewell letter to Fidel
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Allan Chumak, USSR s first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Allan Chumak, USSR's first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?

Popular photos

World

Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine s Poroshenko
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine's Poroshenko
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Erdogan s lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many
Erdogan's lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service