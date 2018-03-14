World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Stephen Hawking: 'Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change'

Society » Real life stories

World-famous British physicist Stephen Hawking died at the age of 77. Mankind will always remember the outstanding scientist for his unbreakable and indestructible strength that he always had inside himself. Hawking, even though he looked extremely bizarre in his wheel chair, was living a miraculous life inside his crippled body, and he always kept a good sense of humour.

Stephen Hawking: 'Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change'. 62140.jpeg

Stephen Hawking is known not only for his cosmic theories. The scientist has made a number of very interesting predictions about the future of the world. Below are a few of them.

Earth will soon turn into Venus because of the global warming phenomenon with atmosphere temperatures reaching +250 degrees Celsius and sulphuric acid rains.

Stephen Hawking believed that governments should prohibit the creation of combat robots already now due to the threat of uncontrolled proliferation of autonomous weapons.

The creation of artificial intelligence will be the most important discovery in the history of mankind. It may also be the last scientific breakthrough for man.

As for contacts with extraterrestrial civilisations, Hawking said that a contact with aliens would be similar to the experience that the Indians had to go through after Columbus discovered America.

Chances are high for mankind to disappear as a result of a nuclear war or because of genetically modified viruses.

The only chance for mankind to survive, Hawking said, is to leave our fragile planet within the upcoming 1,000 years.

"I believe alien life is quite common in the universe, although intelligent life is less so. Some say it has yet to appear on planet Earth."

"While physics and mathematics may tell us how the universe began, they are not much use in predicting human behavior because there are far too many equations to solve. I'm no better than anyone else at understanding what makes people tick, particularly women."

"Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious."

"Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change."

Pravda.Ru

Topics space universe planet earth british scientists
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Overcoming Obstacles Before Turkish-Greek Alliance
Planet Earth
International study indicates ways to mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture
Conflicts
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Readers' top
Russia and UK on the verge of war
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war

Sergei Skripal was convicted 12 years ago, and it just so happens that Russia had to wait for 12 years to do it on the eve of the presidential election

Russia and UK on the verge of war
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Real life stories
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation

The British government is talking war with Russia over a mysterious incident that is claimed to have taken place on Sunday March 4, just a few kilometres from the secrecy shrouded British biological and chemical warfare research

The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Real life stories
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Politics
If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back

Russia has reliable information about the efforts that terrorists have been taking recently to stage the use of chemical weapons

If USA strikes Syrian government troops, Russia will strike back
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Conflicts
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Europe
UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Harun Yahya Overcoming Obstacles Before Turkish-Greek Alliance Harun Yahya Contributor submission International study indicates ways to mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture Contributor submission Aidyn Mehtiyev Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
Russia and UK on the verge of war
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Putin confirms Russia can use nuclear weapons
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Rex Tillerson fired, CIA chief Pompeo to take over
Russia and UK on the verge of war
SpaceX makes 'one giant leap for mankind' as Russia loses the space race
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Ukraine's Yulia Tymoshenko's new look raises many questions
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed