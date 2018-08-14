Boy loses hand when jumping into the river

In the Altai region of Russia, a teen boy lost his hand when he was jumping on a rope swing into the river. The child was hospitalized, his condition is stable.

In the afternoon of August 10, 2018, three teenagers were entertaining themselves by jumping into the river on a rope swing. At one point, the hand of one of the boys slipped into the loop at the end of the rope. The rope tightened abruptly and mechanically amputated the boy's hand.

The injured child was flown by helicopter to the nearest hospital.

An investigation was launched into the accident.