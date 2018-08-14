World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Boy loses hand when jumping into the river

Society » Real life stories

In the Altai region of Russia, a teen boy lost his hand when he was jumping on a rope swing into the river. The child was hospitalized, his condition is stable.

In the afternoon of August 10, 2018, three teenagers were entertaining themselves by jumping into the river on a rope swing. At one point, the hand of one of the boys slipped into the loop at the end of the rope. The rope tightened abruptly and mechanically amputated the boy's hand.

The injured child was flown by helicopter to the nearest hospital.

An investigation was launched into the accident.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics teen suicide
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Economics
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
News All >
Readers' top
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"

In his presentation, Heine cited some scientific research that classifies pedophilia as "an immutable sexual orientation".

The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Economics
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Former USSR
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"

In his presentation, Heine cited some scientific research that classifies pedophilia as "an immutable sexual orientation".

The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Russia could abolish state pensions
Economics
Russia could abolish state pensions
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Economics
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Crimes
Teen member of satanic sect destroys unique wooden church built in 1774

A school student is believed to be the person who set fire to the wooden church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (built in the 18th century)

Teen member of satanic sect destroys unique wooden church built in 1774
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Americas
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Former USSR
Russia's long-range Bastion system follows USS Carney in Black Sea waters
Sex, relationship
The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love"
Dmitry Sudakov US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo The insane idea in Germany: "pedophilia normal love" Costantino Ceoldo Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Sanctions and economic warfare. Let God take sides Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
How can Americans and Russians understand each other?
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
Russia builds new robotic tank invulnerable to mines
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
How can Americans and Russians understand each other?
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Russians tired of Putin's foreign policy
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Teen member of satanic sect destroys unique wooden church built in 1774
Russia could abolish state pensions
Russia could abolish state pensions
Russia could abolish state pensions
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
How can Americans and Russians understand each other?
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.