World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

MP suggests replacing Lenin's mummy with rubber figure

Society » Real life stories

Lenin's Tomb on Moscow's Red Square has been a topic for discussions and disputes in the Russian society for long. Many in the country believe that the Tomb, or the Mausoleum, as it is commonly known in Russia, is a vestige of the past. Those people believe that the Mausoleum should be closed the Lenin's mummy should be buried.  

MP suggests replacing Lenin's mummy with rubber figure. 63200.jpeg
Source: pixabay.com

Others are convinced that Lenin's Tomb should always be kept in the mausoleum on Red Square because this is part of Russian history. Interestingly, the disputes over the fate of the tomb and the mummy in it started back in the Soviet era, during the late 1980s.

Vladimir Petrov, an MP from the Leningrad region, suggested burying Vladimir Lenin, the late chief of international proletariat, in 2024, on Lenin's 100th anniversary. The MP believes that the Mausoleum should still be kept open to the public. Instead of the mummy, the MP believes, one can keep either a wax or a rubber model of Lenin in the building for historic memory.

Today, according to Vladimir Petrov, the state spends too much money on the maintenance of the mausoleum and the body of Vladimir Lenin - about 17 million rubles a year ($258,000).

Trump, the Mid-terms and Italy Trump, the Mid-terms and Italy
Topics mummy moscow Red Square Vladimir Lenin Russian history
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia rips its economy apart with help from the West
Columnists
Trump, the Mid-terms and Italy
Columnists
Paris Peace Forum: A First Step but watch the Lobbies
News All >
Readers' top
Russia close to recognising Donetsk and Luhansk republics after Donbass elections
Russia unveils nuclear-powered interstellar spaceship
Capital outflow from Russia sets new records
Russian PM threatens not to go to World Economic Forum in Davos
Five-year-old boy does 4,105 pushups in 2 hours 25 minutes
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia close to recognising Donetsk and Luhansk republics after Donbass elections

There are legitimate authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk republics now, with which Russia can implement the project of the economic integration of the Donbass

Russia close to recognising Donetsk and Luhansk republics after Donbass elections
World War I: Remembering the fallen, and the war criminals
Columnists
World War I: Remembering the fallen, and the war criminals
Technologies and discoveries
Russia unveils nuclear-powered interstellar spaceship
Europe
Norwegians complain of demoralised NATO soldiers
Columnists
World War I: Remembering the fallen, and the war criminals

One hundred years ago today ended the most grueling of wars involving disgusting conditions for soldiers and at least 17 million deaths. We learnt nothing.

World War I: Remembering the fallen, and the war criminals
Russia unveils nuclear-powered interstellar spaceship
Technologies and discoveries
Russia unveils nuclear-powered interstellar spaceship
Politics
Russia close to recognising Donetsk and Luhansk republics after Donbass elections
Politics
Russian Foreign Minister negotiates with terrorists in Moscow
Technologies and discoveries
Russia unveils nuclear-powered interstellar spaceship

Russia has been developing an energy module on the basis of the megawatt-class nuclear power plant since 2010. The spaceship needs neither sunlight nor solar batteries

Russia unveils nuclear-powered interstellar spaceship
The difference between Polish and Ukrainian nationalism is plain to see
Europe
The difference between Polish and Ukrainian nationalism is plain to see
Columnists
Hillary in 2020?
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to bid farewell to its most reliable Soyuz booster rocket
Dmitry Sudakov Russia rips its economy apart with help from the West Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Trump, the Mid-terms and Italy Costantino Ceoldo Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Paris Peace Forum: A First Step but watch the Lobbies Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Russia rips its economy apart with help from the West
NATO to build prestrike staging base in Georgia
MP suggests replacing Lenin's mummy with rubber figure
Russia rips its economy apart with help from the West
Russia rips its economy apart with help from the West
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Russia close to recognising Donetsk and Luhansk republics after Donbass elections
Russia close to recognising Donetsk and Luhansk republics after Donbass elections
Russia close to recognising Donetsk and Luhansk republics after Donbass elections
Russia close to recognising Donetsk and Luhansk republics after Donbass elections
Mikhail Gorbachev shares his thoughts on nuclear war
Mikhail Gorbachev shares his thoughts on nuclear war
Russia rips its economy apart with help from the West
Russia close to recognising Donetsk and Luhansk republics after Donbass elections
Russia rips its economy apart with help from the West
Russia rips its economy apart with help from the West
Norwegians complain of demoralised NATO soldiers
Russia close to recognising Donetsk and Luhansk republics after Donbass elections
Russian PM threatens not to go to World Economic Forum in Davos
Americans obtain secret information about Russia’s new Avangard missiles
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.