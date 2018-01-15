World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Call girl dies of asphyxia in bizarre sexual encounter

Society » Real life stories

In St. Petersburg, doctors failed to save a representative of the ancient profession. The woman died after she choked on a foreign object. It was reported that the contraceptive device found in the woman's larynx was subsequently used for a medical museum as an exhibit.

According to law enforcement agencies, the 29-year-old woman choked on a condom when performing oral sex on a man. The condom slipped off the man's reproductive organ during the act and the woman choked on it as it blocked her airways. The woman died before the ambulance arrived.

At first, the police assumed that the woman was killed by one of her clients. However, pathologists found a crumpled condom in the larynx of the deceased confirming that the woman died as a result of an accident.

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics sex St. Petersburg
Topical Analytics
Conflicts
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Columnists
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Economics
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
Readers' top
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
NATO embraces Russia with wings of love
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
US diplomat makes fool of himself in the Netherlands
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?

The Bank of Russia holds a third of its currency assets in the United States. The USA may impose sanctions on the bank at any moment

What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
NATO embraces Russia with wings of love
Europe
NATO embraces Russia with wings of love
Politics
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
Europe
US diplomat makes fool of himself in the Netherlands
Economics
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?

The Bank of Russia holds a third of its currency assets in the United States. The USA may impose sanctions on the bank at any moment

What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
Politics
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
Columnists
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Europe
US diplomat makes fool of himself in the Netherlands
Economics
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?

The Bank of Russia holds a third of its currency assets in the United States. The USA may impose sanctions on the bank at any moment

What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Europe
German experts name Russia's most dangerous weapon
Europe
NATO embraces Russia with wings of love
Politics
Ukraine suspicious about Russia's intention to give away rusty ships to Kiev
Aidyn Mehtiyev Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos Aidyn Mehtiyev Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Some A**hole should shut his cakehole Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets? Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Alcohol kills 18,000 Russians during every holiday season
Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018
Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018
The Green Africa project
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
Turkey distances itself from Russia to plunge Syria into greater chaos
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets?
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Americans declassify plans to drop 466 nuclear bombs on USSR
Americans declassify plans to drop 466 nuclear bombs on USSR
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Americans declassify plans to drop 466 nuclear bombs on USSR
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
Some A**hole should shut his cakehole
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed