Pravda.ru

News » Real life stories

Tall volleyball player withdrawn from low cost airline flight

15.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Tall volleyball player withdrawn from low cost airline flight. 59978.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/Fotoimedia RM

Russia's Investigative Committee will look into the actions of the police of the city of Samara, where a volleyball player of Fakel Club was withdrawn from a flight of Pobeda low cost airline. The volleyball player, Alexander Kimerov, was withdrawn from the flight because the athlete allegedly broke the rules of the airline.

Alexander Kimerov, a 20-year-old forward of Fakel volleyball club from Noviy Urengoy, was uncomfortable in his seat because the young man was above average stature. Kimerov agreed to swap seats with a female passenger, to be able to stretch his legs. However, the rules of the low cost airline exclude changing seats. Passengers can book specific seats for themselves for an extra fee when buying a ticket.

As a result of the incident, a conflict sparked between Kimerov and airline employees.

"The stewardess said that those seats were more expensive than plain seats, and she refused to accept the payment right on the sport, when I suggested so," Kimerov said," Interfax reports.

"I am 2 meters 15 centimeters tall and I physically could not take my seat, I had to stick my knees out in the aisle," the volleyball player said.

The employees of the airline called the police, and police officers asked Kimerov to leave the plane.

As a result of the incident, the flight was delayed for 40 minutes. Alexander Kimerov flew to Moscow on another plane.

Pobeda airline intends to take a legal action against the player to collect the costs incurred by the delay of the flight. Representatives of the airline said that the time of the delay was critical for the schedule. They also said that the volleyball player was withdrawn from the flight because of his "vibrant aggression and numerous insults of members of the crew." To crown it all, the athlete promised to arrange a "show" during the flight.

Director of Fakel volleyball club, Nikolai Kapranov, said that he had no intention to go to court, although he was expecting an apology from representatives of the airline administration.

Pravda.Ru


Furs class travel
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe was extremely alarmed by Russia's move to permanently deploy Iskander-M missile systems in the Kaliningrad enclave, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Ukrainian radicals keep blocking offices of the Russian Sberbank in Kiev. Security measures have been reinforced. Nataliya Vitrenko, leader of the Ukrainian Progressive Socialist Party, has commented...
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea

Video

Society

Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia never received money for Alaska
Thirteen shocking, little-known facts about Chernobyl disaster
Thirteen shocking, little-known facts about Chernobyl disaster
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
Naked woman on Karl Marx Square startles passers-by in Novosibirsk
Naked woman on Karl Marx Square startles passers-by in Novosibirsk
Bananas with 18 kilos of cocaine delivered to St. Petersburg
Bananas with 18 kilos of cocaine delivered to St. Petersburg

Popular photos

World

Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
Ukrainian economy to collapse within a few months
Ukrainian economy to collapse within a few months
China prepares its army for war?
China prepares its army for war?
How Russian top officials avoid CIA s wiretapping
How Russian top officials avoid CIA's wiretapping

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service