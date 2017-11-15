World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Kremlin stars to be replaced with Imperial eagles

Society » Real life stories

Russian Orthodox movement Forty-Forties (Sorok Sorokov) announced the need to remove ruby stars from the Kremlin towers and replace them with double-headed eagles.

Kremlin stars to be replaced with Imperial eagles. 61576.jpeg

Representatives of the movement believe that this may serve as reconciliation and restoration of historical justice.

The statement from the organisation says that "ruby stars are appropriate on the buildings that were built during the 70-year-old Soviet period of Russian history, but not on the towers of the Kremlin, as Bolsheviks had nothing to do with their construction."

It is in the centenary of the Great October Revolution, when, in the opinion of the movement, the Russian society sums up the "social experiment of state building without God and his commandments, when two-headed eagles of the Russian Empire should return to the towers of the Moscow Kremlin."

Members of the movement also said that Spasskaya, Troitskaya and Nikolskaya towers of the Moscow Kremlin were named so after Jesus Christ, the Holy Trinity and Nicholas the Wonderworker. The movement plans to collect signatures to replace the stars of the Kremlin with Imperial eagles.

In August 1935, the central press of the Soviet Union published an official message from TASS: "The Council of People's Commissars of the USSR, the Central Committee of the CPSU decided to remove four eagles from Spasskaya, Nikolskaya, Borovitskaya, Troitskaya towers of the Kremlin wall, and two eagles from the building of the Historical Museum by November 7, 1935.  By the same date, it was decided to install five-pointed stars with a hammer and a sickle on the above-mentioned four Kremlin towers."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Soviet Union
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
Mania of persecution: Commonplace disease of mass culture
Companies
Turkish tankers took billions from the Russian budget
Companies
USA strangles Europe with Russian gas
Readers' top
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
An Elephant in a China Shop
Russian army receives giant modernised nuclear mortars
Russia's wheat harvest crushes US farmers
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500

No matter how perfect and modern the S-500 might be, it pales in comparison with Almaz-Antei's latest development - A235 Nudol

Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
An Elephant in a China Shop
Americas
An Elephant in a China Shop
Economics
Russian army receives giant modernised nuclear mortars
Companies
Russia's wheat harvest crushes US farmers
Economics
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500

No matter how perfect and modern the S-500 might be, it pales in comparison with Almaz-Antei's latest development - A235 Nudol

Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
An Elephant in a China Shop
Americas
An Elephant in a China Shop
Europe
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Columnists
Theresa May: What is wrong with Britain
Americas
An Elephant in a China Shop

Making foreign policy in accordance with Benjamin Netanyahu and in bringing nepotism to the White House in the form of son-in-law Jared Kushner, the deranged Donald Trump is simply soaking up some bad advice.

An Elephant in a China Shop
Su-35 fighter aircraft outfitted with artificial intelligence
Technologies and discoveries
Su-35 fighter aircraft outfitted with artificial intelligence
Companies
Russia's wheat harvest crushes US farmers
Columnists
Trump, The Reality TV President
Dmitriy Sudakov Mania of persecution: Commonplace disease of mass culture Dmitriy Sudakov Aidyn Mehtiyev USA strangles Europe with Russian gas Aidyn Mehtiyev Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Theresa May: What is wrong with Britain Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
UN passes resolution against Crimea. Now what?
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
USA strangles Europe with Russian gas
USA strangles Europe with Russian gas
USA strangles Europe with Russian gas
USA strangles Europe with Russian gas
USA strangles Europe with Russian gas
Woman sucks her men dry in bed like female spider
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
UN passes resolution against Crimea. Now what?
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
Russian Parliament passes law to introduce foreign agent status for media outlets
UN passes resolution against Crimea. Now what?
Russian Parliament passes law to introduce foreign agent status for media outlets
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
An Elephant in a China Shop
USA strangles Europe with Russian gas
One of world's most luxurious hotels being looted in Turkey
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed