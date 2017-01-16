Pravda.ru

Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash

Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash. 59602.jpeg
AP photo

On January 16, Russia bids farewell to victims of the Tu-154 plane crash near Sochi. A  representative of the Russian Defense Ministry asked relatives of the victims for forgiveness and promised to support them.

"They left in the pride of years. They were flying to perform a combat mission. We apologize for not saving the lives of our colleagues. Eternal memory to the victims," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov said during the farewell ceremony.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu, head of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, Minister for  Transport Maxim Sokolov, Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council Yury Vorobyov and State Duma deputies took part in the ceremony held in the Moscow region.

The head of Fair Aid charity fund Elizaveta Glinka (aka Dr. Liza), who was also among the victims of the plane crash, will be buried on December 16 at the Novodevichy cemetery of Moscow.

A memorial service for the journalists killed in the crash was held at Ostankino TV center in Moscow.

The Tu-154 crashed on December 25 shortly after taking off from Adler, near Sochi. There were 92 people on board - soldiers, members of the media, the head of Fair Aid charity fund Elizaveta Glinka (Dr. Liza), as well as artists of the ensemble named after Alexandro. The plane was flying to Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria. All were killed as the plane crashed into the Black Sea.

