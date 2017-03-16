Pothole filled with models of human jaws in Voronezh

Source: Facebook/Vesti Voronezh

A pothole in the city of Voronezh was filled with dental models of jaws, Vesti Voronezh reports.

The bizarre incident occurred in the Sovetksy district of the city. According to eyewitnesses, someone filled a pothole with models of human jaws. The models in the pothole are commonly used in dental clinics for orthopaedic procedures.

Interestingly, there is a dental clinic nearby, although its employees denied any involvement in the incident.

